Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB stock opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -226.36 and a beta of 0.68. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $317.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.63.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 67.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 74.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

