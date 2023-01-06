O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

O2Micro International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of O2Micro International

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International



O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

