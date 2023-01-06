Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.45.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,658.41% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. Research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
