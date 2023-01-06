Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.