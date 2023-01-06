Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Curis from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CRIS opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $58.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.77. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $4.80.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 566.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Curis by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 348,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curis by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Curis by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 415,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 289,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 3,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 841,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 814,951 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

