iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $88.10 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% during the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

