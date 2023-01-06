Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 114.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 71.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 170.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,324,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 197,045 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.