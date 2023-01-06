Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 2.6 %

MBRX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 152,713 shares of company stock valued at $166,132. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

