Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,043 shares of company stock valued at $175,283 and sold 10,240 shares valued at $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 136,131 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $84.62 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

