HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $270.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.26. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

