VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

VOXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. VOXX International has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at VOXX International

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $125.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $33,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle acquired 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,936.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,746.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 371,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,827 over the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter worth $61,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the third quarter worth $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

