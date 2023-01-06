Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,894 shares of company stock worth $1,411,103. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

