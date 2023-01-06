Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,049,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319,762 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,679,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

