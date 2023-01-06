AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,568.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,603 shares of company stock worth $42,603,074. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoZone Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,416.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,468.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,289.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.2 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

