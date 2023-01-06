ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Stories

