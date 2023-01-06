Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future Health ESG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,005,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Future Health ESG by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future Health ESG Trading Up 0.4 %

Future Health ESG stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Future Health ESG has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

