Short Interest in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Declines By 6.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 10,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $213.63 million for the quarter.

HIMX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

