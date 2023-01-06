Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The firm had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

