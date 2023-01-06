Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $167.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day moving average of $171.81. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.