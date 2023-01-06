Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,960,176 shares of company stock worth $85,048,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $22,369,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

