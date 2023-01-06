Morgan Stanley Raises Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $175.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

NYSE NBR opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

