StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

