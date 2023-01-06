StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NBY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $4.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

