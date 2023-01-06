HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

HireRight stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

In other HireRight news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $1,694,971.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,074,030 shares in the company, valued at $399,642,413.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,615,476 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,342.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

