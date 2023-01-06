Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.