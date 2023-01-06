Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE VIV opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 106,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 480,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

