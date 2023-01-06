Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TOL. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,765 shares of company stock worth $2,989,471. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $216,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $739,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11,994.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after buying an additional 1,049,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $282,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

