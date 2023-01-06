Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.47.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.
Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.