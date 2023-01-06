Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.47.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.