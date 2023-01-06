RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.88.

RPM opened at $85.17 on Thursday. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,555,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 563,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 346,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

