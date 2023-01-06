Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.81. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.