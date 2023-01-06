Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.81. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
