Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Up 4.6 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 67.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

