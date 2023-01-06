DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $357.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.55 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DMC Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in DMC Global by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DMC Global by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.