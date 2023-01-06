Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.