Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 74,293 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.