Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.3 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.45 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.30%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Big 5 Sporting Goods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,616.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 96.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

