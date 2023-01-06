Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter worth $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter worth $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

