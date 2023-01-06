Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CL King initiated coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $527.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.