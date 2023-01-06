PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %
PepsiCo stock opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84.
About PepsiCo
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.