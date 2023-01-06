New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 439,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,785,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 336,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.