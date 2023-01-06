Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ONTO stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
