Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

