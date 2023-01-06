Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.92.

LOW stock opened at $200.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.04.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

