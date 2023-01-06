STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $187.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,702.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

