STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $187.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,702.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day moving average is $190.61. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

