Brookline Capital Management Comments on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn $38.98 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.04) per share.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.32.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,802,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

