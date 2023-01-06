O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $15.86 Average PT from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on OI. Citigroup upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the third quarter worth approximately $70,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 545,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 91.9% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

