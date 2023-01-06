Reviewing Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 4 2 1 0 1.57 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.62%.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 24.29% 10.86% 6.71% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Earthworks Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $509.15 million 3.85 $34.30 million $0.89 10.47 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

About Earthworks Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.