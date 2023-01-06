Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $274.00

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
MongoDB Stock Down 8.0 %
MDB stock opened at $172.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.06. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MongoDB (MDB)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.