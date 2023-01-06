Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $274.00

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 59.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $172.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.06. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

