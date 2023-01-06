Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $139.56

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.56.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 184.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 244.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 209.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $95.86 on Friday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

