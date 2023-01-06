BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.59.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 560 ($6.75) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of BP by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Up 0.4 %

BP opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. BP has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.65. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

