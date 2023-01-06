CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $34.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

